Over 408 PKK terrorists surrendered since 2017

At least 408 terrorists have surrendered since 2017 through persuasion, the Interior Ministry revealed Monday. Of them 105 surrendered in 2017, 165 in 2018 and 138 surrendered this year, indicating that the successful operations carried out by the Turkish security forces have caused the terrorist organization to disintegrate.

According to the ministry, while the engagement in terrorist organizations decreased in general, the number of runaways rises, showing the positive influence of cooperation between the families and security forces. Families that struggle against terrorism work in cooperation with the security forces for the safety and the well-being of their children; they also said that everything, even clothes, was provided for the surrendering persons.

Apart from armed operations, Turkey also tries to prevent children from falling into the clutches of the PKK terrorist organization using several important steps. Many of the surrendered terrorists revealed the inner workings of the organization and said that a large number of militants intend to surrender but are locked up in cells the minute they are detected. Unlike PPK propaganda that claims that they would be tortured and killed if captured, the militants were surprised by the Turkish government's forthcoming attitude.

The government helps the surrendered persons to continue their lives without a trace of fear or oppression, giving them the opportunity to get an education and shape their lives. "We now look to the future with hope," one of the surrendered terrorists said in his statement.

Counterterrorism operations to establish

security and peace continue

Meanwhile, the National Defense Ministry announced yesterday that two PKK terrorists were killed in southeastern Siirt province's Eruh district. During the airborne operation in the rural area of Eruh, two long-barreled weapons and three hand grenades were seized. Launched by the Siirt provincial gendarmerie command, the operation – in which two terrorists were detected via unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) – is still advancing.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) continues its fight against terrorism steadfastly both within the borders of Turkey and with cross-border operations. Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases.

The PKK is a separatist terrorist group with affiliates in Syria and northern Iraq that has caused the deaths of tens of thousands of people and has displaced further. "Within the scope of counterterrorism operations, nearly 500 PKK terrorists were killed within the past three months," the National Defense Ministry announced last week.