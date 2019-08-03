Police and intelligence nab senior PKK terrorist in Turkey's Bursa

Turkish police and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) captured a senior PKK terrorist responsible for the terrorist organization's activities in Norway in a joint operation carried out in Bursa province, reports said Saturday.

Identified as M.S., the terrorist had recently entered Turkey and was being tracked by police and MIT to figure out his connections in the country.

A joint operation was carried out on July 27 in the northwestern province to nab the terrorist and he was arrested and sent to prison on July 31 after being convicted of being a member of the PKK terrorist organization.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.