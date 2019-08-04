Turkish forces neutralize 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish fighter jets neutralized three PKK terrorists during a counter-terrorism operation in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday morning.

Airstrikes were carried out in the Gara region in coordination with the ongoing Operation Claw, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

On July 13, Turkey launched Operation Claw-2 as a follow-up on the successfully ongoing Claw-1, which revealed new information on terrorist activities, according to the ministry.

A total of 71 terrorists have been "neutralized" since the launch of Operation Claw, the ministry announced on Monday.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.