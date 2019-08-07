Turkey detains 3 French Daesh terrorists sought by Interpol

Turkish security forces have detained three female French Daesh terrorists sought with an Interpol red notice.

The terrorists identified as Jennifer Clain, Christine Allain and Mayalen Duhart were detained with their nine children in Kilis province near the Syrian border, reports said.

Clain's husband Kevin Gonot, who was also a Daesh terrorist, was reportedly executed in Iraq, while Allain and Duhart's husbands reportedly died in airstrikes in Syria.

Clain's uncle Jean Michael Clain was also a member of the terrorist group, and he was responsible for a media-propaganda unit in France. He reportedly dubbed the multimedia message played during the terrorist attack on Bataclan Concert Hall in Paris on Nov. 13, 2015.

The three female terrorists and their nine children are expected to be extradited to France after legal procedures.

Turkish officials have bitterly criticized their European counterparts for the lack of cooperation in the fight against Daesh.

In late 2014, Turkey started targeting the terrorist group in air and artillery strikes, while on Aug. 24, it launched Operation Euphrates Shield with Free Syrian Army (FSA) to increase security in border areas and clear Daesh and YPG from Aleppo countryside.

Turkey also accuses Europe of showing a hypocritical stance against terrorism as its requests on extradition for convicts or suspects linked to the PKK or DHKP-C terrorist groups are constantly being ignored, while their sympathizers freely conduct fundraising, recruiting and propaganda activities.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to rid Turkey of Daesh terrorists. The terrorist group is blamed for a string of terror attacks in Turkey that killed dozens of people over the past three years in Istanbul and Ankara as well as cities in the southeast.

Military operations in Syria and Iraq led to a rapid decline in Daesh territories and the number of its militants. Turkey helped the Syrian moderate opposition, the Free Syrian Army (FSA), to regain control of a number of Daesh-controlled towns in an operation in 2016.

Foreigners looking to join Daesh in Syria have mostly attempted to use Turkey as their crossing point. Turkey has taken significant measures against foreign Daesh members and has urged Western countries for intelligence cooperation.

According to official figures, some 2,000 people were arrested and 7,000 others deported in operations against Daesh in Turkey, while around 70,000 people were denied entry to Turkey over their suspected links to the terrorist group.

Security forces have also foiled at least 10 attack plots. Figures show that some 18,500 suspects are currently being monitored for links to the terrorist group after being identified at airports upon arrival.