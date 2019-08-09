Police thwart bombing plot in southeast Turkey

Turkish security forces Thursday arrested a suspect carrying explosive materials in her bag in the southeastern Şanlıurfa province of Turkey. According to the information obtained from security forces, police became suspicious of the individual in a public square and started to follow her.

Having noticed the policemen, the suspect panicked, dropped her bag, which was carrying explosive materials, and ran away.

However, police were subsequently able to arrest her.

Bomb disposal squads later detonated the bomb in a controlled explosion and discovered explosive materials inside the bag.

The arrested suspect is accused of planning a bombing incident in the province.