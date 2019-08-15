PKK terrorist on Turkey’s most wanted list neutralized in operations in eastern Erzincan

A high ranking PKK terrorist sought by Turkey was neutralized along with two other terrorists in operations in eastern Turkey's Erzincan province, Interior Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

The terrorists were killed in operations in the rural areas of the Kemah district between Aug. 12 and 13.

The terrorist listed under the orange category was identified as Ahmet Boyraz, who went by the code-name "Fikri." He had a TL 600,000 ($107,762) bounty on his head.

The statement also said that the terrorist was responsible for killing a civilian and burning down two vehicles in a terror attack in Uluçınar village on Aug. 27, 2015.

The interior ministry's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red marking the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray, depending on the sensitivity of their criminal activity.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.