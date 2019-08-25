Turkish airstrikes neutralize 24 PKK terrorists

Turkish airstrikes neutralized 24 PKK terrorists on Saturday in counter terrorism operations at home and abroad.

According to a statement by National Defense Ministry, a total of 11 terrorists within Turkey and 13 others beyond borders were neutralized during air operations.

''Neutralize" is the word Turkish authorities often use in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Meanwhile, three Turkish soldiers were killed and seven others were injured in clashes with PKK terrorists during the ongoing Operation Claw 3, the ministry said.

Turkish security forces launched Friday Operation Claw 3 in Sinat-Haftanin region in northern Iraq, according to a statement from the Turkish National Defense Ministry on Saturday.

The operation was launched to facilitate border security, neutralize terrorists, destroy caves and shelters in Sinat-Haftanin in northern Iraq, according to the statement.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq. The ongoing offensive has neutralized dozens of terrorists so far.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terrorist attacks on Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.