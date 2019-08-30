Turkey's MIT apprehends key FETÖ figure in intel operation in Malaysia

A senior Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) figure, responsible for the group's operations in Malaysia, has been captured in an National Intelligence Organization (MIT) operation, security sources said Friday.

Amid continued efforts against FETÖ and its network, the MIT caught Arif Komiş, who had allegedly held senior positions in the terror group in different countries in the past.

As FETÖ's Malaysia head, Komiş was being sought with search and arrest warrants on charges of "being a member of an armed terrorist organization".

Gülenists operate a vast network of schools and charities as well as finance illegal activities with funds supposedly collected for charitable purposes. Though wealthy members of the movement personally finance FETÖ, some businessmen are believed to have been forced to pay "donations" after they were blackmailed by the group.

Turkey accuses FETÖ of launching the coup attempt on July 15, 2016, which led to the deaths 251 people and left more than 2,200 others injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary