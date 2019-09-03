Another mom joins protest against HDP for son’s abduction by PKK terrorists

A mother who claimed that her son was abducted by the PKK terrorist group started a sit-in protest in front of the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party's (HDP) provincial headquarters in southeastern Turkey's Diyarbakır province, joining the cause of another mom who screamed for help to save her son in recent weeks.

Fevziye Çetinkaya applied to the provincial security directorate on Aug. 30 and filed a missing person's report, claiming that her 17-year-old son was forcibly taken to the mountains by the PKK terrorists.

Her sit-in protest in front of the HDP building in Bağlar district is also supported by her family members.

Previously in the last week of the August, Hatice Akar, had launched a similar protest with the same claims, saying that her 21-year-old son entered the HDP provincial building and did not come out. Akar's cries for help were answered after the 49-year-old mother was reunited with her son, becoming an exemplary case for other families who want to save their children from the hands of the terrorist group.

In 2011, families whose children were kidnapped by the PKK terrorist organization gathered for a sit-in protest in Diyarbakır to show their discontent toward HDP officials. Nongovernmental organization (NGO) representatives were also present at the protest and pointed out that abducting a child for war and conflict falls in the U.N.'s category of crimes against humanity. Blaming the HDP for being indifferent to the fact that children are being handed guns and trained for war, the protesters voiced their anger and asked for the government's help.

The HDP has many times drawn fire for transferring taxpayers' money and funds to the PKK, a globally recognized terrorist group. HDP mayors and local officials have been found to misuse funds in support of the PKK terrorist group and provide jobs to PKK sympathizers. Its mayors have also been accused of undermining municipal services, allowing the PKK to dig ditches on the streets and launch attacks on police and soldiers when the terrorist group adopted an urban warfare strategy in July 2015 and ended a two-year reconciliation period. HDP municipalities and their staff were also found to be actively participating in terrorist attacks launched after July 2015.