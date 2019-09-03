Hacire Akar's other son executed by PKK four years ago

People first heard Hacire Akar's name when she conducted a sit-in protest in front of the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party's (HDP) provincial organization in southeastern Diyarbakır province for her 21-year-old son Mehmet Akar who was missing for three days after he was abducted by the PKK terror group. What is more, it was revealed that her other son, Fırat Akar, was also abducted by PKK terrorists and found dead in the mountains. It turns out that Fırat Akar was executed by the terrorist group four years ago in the Qandil mountains. It is reported that Fırat was abducted by the PKK in 2010 when he was 17. The terrorist group abducted him in the southern province of Mersin where he went for work.

Convincing him with the promise of a job in construction, the PKK sent Fırat to the Qandil mountains where the terrorist group has its headquarters and camps.

Four years ago, he and two other members of the group were executed by the PKK. According to the statements of surrendered terrorists, Fırat and two other members were executed by a senior terrorist member codenamed Argeş Mazlum due to a row. After the incident, the terrorist organization kept their deaths a secret for eight months.

Following eight months of silence, the PKK claimed that the three were killed by Turkish security forces in an airstrike.

Hacire Akar launched a sit-in protest two weeks ago in front of the HDP provincial office in Diyarbakır. She demanded her son back and spent a whole night outside. She said she would continue her protests despite obvious fatigue. Akar said her son was forcibly taken to the mountains. "My son entered the HDP provincial building and did not come out," she claimed. The HDP is known for its support and close links to the PKK terrorist organization.

Following her sit-in and with the help of security forces in Diyarbakır, Akar was finally reunited with her son.

Similar events have taken place previously and have continued since the PKK started its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

In 2011, families whose children were kidnapped by the PKK terrorist organization once again gathered for a sit-in protest in Diyarbakır to show their discontent toward HDP officials.

Nongovernmental organization (NGO) representatives were also present at the protest and pointed out that abducting a child for war and conflict falls in the U.N.'s category of crimes against humanity. Blaming the HDP for being indifferent to the fact that children are being handed guns and trained for war, the protesters voiced their anger and asked for the government's help.

In July, the PKK and their Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG), admitted recruiting children between the ages of 11 and 16 for terrorist activities in a meeting with a U.N. representative.

Virginia Gamba, the U.N. secretary-general's special representative on children in armed conflicts, met with a YPG terrorist in Geneva and signed a deal to end the recruitment of child soldiers. However, the practice of abduction to recruit terrorists still continues.