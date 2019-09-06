PKK terrorist who kidnapped AK Party politician killed

One of the four PKK terrorists, who were killed by security forces in eastern Tunceli province on Aug. 28, has been identified as Baz Morder, code-named Önder Kaçar.

Morder was involved in the kidnapping of Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) Malazgirt district chair Süleyman Canpolat back in 2015.

The terrorists were killed in a counterterrorism operation in rural Tunceli. Two of them were later identified.

One of them was identified as Önder Kaçar, who was responsible for Canpolat's kidnapping.

The other terrorist was identified as Cilo Botan, code-named Ömer Azrak, who joined the PKK three years ago at the age of 16. Azrak took part in a bomb attack that injured three soldiers in 2017.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish bases and a strong presence.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK have hideouts and bases that are used to carry out attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year-long terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. It is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU,

The PKK has a long history of attacking politicians. Its Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG), also kidnapped two members of the National Council of Syrian Kurds (ENKS) last year after the group was driven from Syria's northwestern city of Afrin in Turkey's Operation Olive Branch. The ENKS is known for its criticism of the PKK and the YPG in Syria.