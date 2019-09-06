Senior PKK terrorist neutralized in eastern Turkey linked to attack targeting military vehicle

One of the terrorists neutralized by Turkish security forces in a counterterrorism operation in eastern Turkey's Ağrı province was sought by Turkey as the perpetrator of a terror attack targeting a military vehicle, governor's office said in a statement Friday.

Investigations revealed that Gami Zeybek, who went by the codename "Gulan Heştanin", was responsible for a terror attack that targeted a Turkish armed military vehicle with an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Doğubeyazıt district of Ağrı on Feb. 21.

The other terrorist Uğur Arslan, who went by the codename "Agir", was revealed to be on the Interior Ministry's most wanted list. Orange-listed Arslan had a TL 600,000 ($105.062) bounty on his head.

The Interior Ministry divides sought suspects into five color-coded categories, with red marking the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray, depending on the sensitivity of their criminal activity.

Zeybek and Arslan were neutralized in operations conducted by provincial gendarmerie units in Tendürek Mountain on July 27.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.