Turkey won't remain silent to continuous US support for YPG, Erdoğan says

Turkey will not remain silent about 30,000 weapon-laden trucks sent by the U.S. to the PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists in northern Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday.

Speaking at the Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) provincial gathering in Eskişehir, Erdoğan said Turkey will sort out the formation of the safe zone east of Euphrates in Syria in a few weeks.

Regarding the lack of EU support for Turkey's efforts regarding Syrian refugees, Erdoğan said Ankara will have to open its borders.

Meanwhile, the Chief of General Staff Yaşar Güler told his U.S. counterpart on the phone that the safe zone east of Euphrates should be set up without any delay.

Last Saturday, the Turkish president asserted that Turkey will apply its own plan of action if Turkish soldiers are not allowed to control the safe zone in Syria. In three weeks, on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly session, Turkey will use the last possibility to find a compromise with the U.S. on building a safe zone along the eastern line of the Euphrates River, he said.

On Aug. 7, Turkish and U.S. military officials agreed to set up a safe zone and develop a peace corridor running from the Euphrates River to the Iraqi border to facilitate the return of displaced Syrians currently living in Turkey to their home country and provide security for Turkish border settlements and military outposts. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center. The agreement envisages the setting up of measures necessary to address Turkey's security concerns.

The president also touched upon falling interest rates and said that they will also lead to lower inflation rates.

"Inflation is falling, so are interests and they will fall even further. The capital market board will convene on Thursday and I believe interests will fall afterward," Erdoğan said.