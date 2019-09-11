5 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey

Three PKK terrorists were neutralized and two others surrendered to Turkish security forces in eastern and southeastern Turkey on Wednesday.

Muş Gendarmerie Command teams neutralized three armed PKK terrorists during operations in the eastern province, according to a statement from the Ministry of Interior.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists were neutralized in the rural Şenyayla area in central Muş in an air-supported operation.

Security operations continue in the region, the ministry added.

Two PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces in the southeastern Turkish province of Hakkari, according to the provincial governor's office on Wednesday.

Provincial Security Forces continue its efforts to uncover and prevent the acts of separatist terror group PKK/KCK, Hakkari Governor's Office said in a statement.

The security forces' efforts to convince the terrorists to surrender bore fruit, and their investigation revealed that they have been active within the People's Protection Units (YPG) separatist terror group in Syria for years.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of terror group PKK.