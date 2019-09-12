2 PKK terrorists sent to carry out bomb attacks in Turkey arrested in MIT op

Two PKK terrorists allegedly sent to Turkey to carry out bomb attacks in metropolises across the country and start forest fires were remanded in custody in Turkey's southeastern Mardin province, security sources said Thursday.

The terrorists were arrested in a joint operation by the Turkish National Intelligence Service (MIT) and Turkish security forces, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A Turkish court remanded the suspects, who were said to have been trained in Syria by the Civil Protection Units (YPS), an affiliate of the PKK terrorist organization.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women, children, and infants.