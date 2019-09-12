Turkey, US resume Syria safe zone patrols, officials discuss efforts in Ankara

Turkish and U.S. armed forces on Thursday started their fourth joint helicopter flight for a planned safe zone east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

Two Turkish helicopters and two U.S. choppers took off from the border town of Akçakale in Şanlıurfa, southeastern Turkey, where the two countries' armed forces have a joint operations center, the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

They flew to the Syrian side of the border.

The countries' armed forces had previously done three joint helicopter flights and a land patrol.

On Aug. 7, Turkish and U.S. military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.

Turkey has insisted that the zone be cleared of PKK terrorists and their Syrian offshoot People's Protection Forces (YPG), a group that terrorizes locals and poses a threat to Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

Meanwhile in Ankara, Senior Presidential Adviser Gülnur Aybet and White House National Security Council Turkey Director Nick Kass met Thursday at the Beştepe Presidential Palace Complex to discuss the recent development in Syria, counterterrorism efforts and establishment of the safe zone.

The Presidential Communications Office said in a statement that it was made clear during the meeting that Turkey's counterterrorism efforts in eastern Syria will continue without disruption, the cooperation between Turkey and the U.S. on counterterrorism should be carried out with principles of trust and transparency and Turkey will never allow a terrorism corridor on its southern border.