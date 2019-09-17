PKK-linked mayor in southeastern Turkey's Kulp district replaced by trustee

The mayor of Kulp district in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakır province has been suspended from office after being detained over his PKK links in relation to a recent terrorist attack that claimed the lives of seven civilians. He has been replaced by a trustee, reports said Tuesday.

Pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) Kulp Mayor Mehmet Fatih Taş was replaced by District Gov. Mustafa Gözlet, a statement released by the Governor's Office said.

Within the scope of the investigation, police forces conducted an operation a day after the terrorist attack and Kulp Mayor Mehmet Fatih Taş, director of the civil works of the municipality Şener Aktaş and HDP District Chairman Abidin Karaman were taken into custody upon a tip-off that a municipal vehicle was spotted in the area shortly before the blast.

PKK terrorists used an improvised explosive decide (IED) to target a vehicle carrying 20 forestry workers who were heading to the forest to collect wood. Many medical and gendarmerie teams rushed to the scene of the explosion.

The PKK terrorist organization resumed its decades-old campaign in July 2015 after a three-year cease-fire collapsed. Since then, more than 1,200 people, including security personnel and civilians, have lost their lives in PKK attacks. During the process, some HDP municipalities directly or indirectly supported these violent terrorist activities.