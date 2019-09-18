YPG bans cultural activities of opposition Syrian Kurds

The Syrian Kurdish National Council (ENKS) has condemned the PKK and its Syrian affiliates the People's Protection Units (YPG) and the Democratic Union Party's (PYD) oppressive tactics after they banned a cultural event in Syria's northeastern Qamishli province.

The ENKS reported that the PKK has also detained Kadri Can, the local council head of the town of Korniş, who had organized the cultural event.

In a written statement, the ENKS said the terrorist organization oppressed civilians based on their political affiliations and cultural affinities. "This act by the PYD is evidence that their claim to not interfere in political activities is a lie," it said.

The YPG is applying pressure on oppositions in areas it has seized. The ENKS is critical of YPG's oppression of rival political voices and actions, like burning down its offices, arresting or kidnapping its members.

It has also claimed that the YPG is working with the Bashar Assad regime.

France and the U.K. have tried to mediate between the ENKS and the YPG/PKK in recent months. After France's failed attempt the U.K. has stepped in.

The ENKS is a coalition of 10 Syrian Kurdish parties and known to oppose the YPG after the group became more dominant in northern Syria.

ENKS is also a part of the High Negotiations Committee (HNC), a representative body of the Syrian opposition in Geneva talks since 2015.

People living in areas held by the ENKS have long suffered from YPG atrocities since the terrorist organization has a lengthy record of human rights abuses, ranging from kidnappings of suspected persons, recruiting child soldiers, torture, ethnic cleansing and forced displacement in Syria.

The YPG, since 2017, has forced young people from areas under its control to join their forces within the so-called "compulsory conscription in the duty of self-defense law."