PKK-planted bomb kills 1 civilian in southeast Turkey's Mardin

A civilian was killed Sunday by handmade explosives planted by the PKK terrorist organization that detonated in southeastern Turkey.

According to a statement from the Mardin governor's office, the bomb exploded when civilian Yusuf Kurt was inspecting the land with a camera trap.

Kurt, who was heavily wounded by the explosion, succumbed to his wounds at the Midyat State Hospital.

An operation to nab the terrorists is under way in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.