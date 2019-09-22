US continues to supply YPG terrorists in Syria

The U.S. delivered logistical support with about 200 trucks from Iraq to regions in Syria occupied by the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian offshoot, the People's Protection Units (YPG), according to local sources.

The trucks passed the Semelka crossing on the Syria-Iraq border on Saturday night, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

On Sept. 9, the U.S. delivered 55 trucks of four-wheel drive vehicles, excavators and closed boxes to the Ayn Isa and Shaddadi regions occupied by the terrorist group, while another 60 trucks passed the border to the occupied regions on Sept. 4.

The U.S.' Syria policy, especially its military support for YPG terrorists, has been a cause of tension between Ankara and Washington. Ankara argues that one terrorist group cannot be used to fight another. Turkey sees the YPG as an extension of the PKK, which has claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people in its 30-year terror campaign against Turkey.

The U.S., however, while listing the PKK as a terrorist group, maintains steadfast military support for the terrorist organization by providing truckloads of military supplies and military training under the pretext of fighting Daesh at the expense of losing its NATO ally.

YPG replaces flag in Syria's Tal Abyad

Meanwhile, the YPG terrorist group has replaced its flag that it hanged in the northern Syrian town of Tal Abyad with a new one.

New videos shot by Anadolu Agency's (AA) correspondents on the ground showed that the YPG hung a flag that the so-called military council that is affiliated with the group at the center of Tal Abyad town in Raqqa city, after taking down the old one.

The replacement follows Turkey's pressures on the terrorist group.



President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday stressed that Turkey will clear terrorist organizations with the establishment of a safe zone east of the Euphrates River.

On Aug. 7, Turkish and U.S. military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.

The agreement also envisaged setting up necessary security measures to address Turkey's security concerns, including clearing the zone of the PKK and the YPG.

Turkey has accused the U.S. of dragging its feet and having a different concept for the safe zone.

Erdoğan on Wednesday also said Turkey will initiate its own plans in two weeks if no results come from the Turkey-U.S. safe zone deal.