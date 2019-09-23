Turkish security forces seize pen-shaped detonator, other PKK explosives in antiterror op

Turkish security forces confiscated eight pen-shaped chemical detonators and other explosives belonging to the PKK terrorist group in a counterterror operation in Turkey's southeastern Mardin province, reports said Monday.

The air-supported operation took place in Nusaybin district, reports said, adding that seven hideouts and a depot used by the terrorists were destroyed in the operation.

Gendarmerie squads confiscated 17 kilograms of plastic explosives, 48 hand grenades, six rocket launchers, 15 long-barreled weapons, seven guns, and a large amount of ammunition used by the PKK terrorists.

The pen-shaped detonator has the ability to detonate an improvised explosive and is not detectable in metal detectors.

Upon confiscating digital materials found at the hideouts, security forces found out that the terrorists were planning to carry out an assassination attempt targeting government officials.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.



Founded in 1978, the terrorist group resumed its decades-long armed campaign against the Turkish state in July 2015.



Since then, more than 1,200 people, including security forces personnel and civilians, have lost their lives, while the terrorist group has lost some 10,000 militants, who were either killed or apprehended in anti-terror operations by the Turkish security forces.