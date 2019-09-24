7 terrorists neutralized in southeast Turkey's Hakkari

Seven terrorists were neutralized by Turkish security forces in southeastern Hakkari province, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

An air-supported operation was carried out in a rural area of Yüksekova district by gendarmerie special operations teams, the ministry said.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Though the statement did not mention any specific terrorist group, Turkish forces have been conducting operations against the PKK terrorist organization in the region for over a long time.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The terrorist YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.