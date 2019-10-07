UN ready for close cooperation with Turkey on Syria op

The United Nations is prepared for "very close" coordination with Turkey on a possible operation in Syria, the assistant secretary general said Monday.

They added that Ankara has provided the necessary guarantees to the U.N. on humanitarian issues related to the operation.

The White House said Sunday that the U.S. military will withdraw from northern Syria as Turkey will soon launch a "long-planned" military operation into the area east of Euphrates against the People's Protection Unit (YPG) terror group.

The statement came hours after a phone call between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, during which a November meeting was planned, according to Turkish presidential sources.

President Erdoğan confirmed Monday that U.S. troop withdrawal from northern Syria has begun.

Turkey has long decried the threat from terrorists east of the Euphrates in northern Syria, pledging military action to prevent the formation of a "terrorist corridor" there.

Since 2016, Turkey has conducted two major military operations in northwestern Syria – Operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch – to purge the region of terrorist groups Daesh and the People's Protection Units (YPG), which is the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist organization.

However, a number of liberated cities – including Al-Bab, Jarablus, Azaz and Afrin – remain subject to sporadic terrorist attacks from Tal Rifaat.

Since Sept. 9, U.S. and Turkish troops have carried out three joint ground patrols for a planned safe zone in northern Syria.