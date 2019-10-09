Turkey's presidential comms director slams US senator's Syria op tweet

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun slammed U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham's tweet over Turkey's anti-terror operation in Syria Wednesday.

Graham on Wednesday criticized Turkey for launching the much-anticipated operation, saying Ankara did not "have a green light to enter into northern Syria."

"There is massive bipartisan opposition in Congress, which you should see as a red line you should not cross," he said.

Altun responded by reminding the senator of Turkey's urgent security needs that necessitated the operation against Daesh and the People's Protection Units (YPG) terror groups operating along its southern border.

"I heard that we may have ran a red light. It was an emergency. We were in a rush to unleash hell on PKK and ISIS terrorists, who threatened our citizens," Altun said.

The operation, dubbed "Peace Spring," aims to eliminate the terrorist threat to Turkey and ensure Syrian refugees' return to their country thanks to a safe zone in the area.

In the first hours of the operation, Turkish jets shelled 181 posts belonging to the terrorist organizations in northeast Syria, the Defense Ministry said late Wednesday.

By Wednesday evening, Turkish fighter jets had struck targets of the People's Protection Units (YPG) terror group 30 kilometers deep into Syria, according to the official Anadolu Agency. Turkish forces reportedly advanced up to 25 kilometers near Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn, destroying YPG ammunition.

The Defense Ministry said the Turkish forces are taking great care not to harm civilians and allied troops in the area.