Turkey's Syria op will contribute to stability in region, Erdoğan tells Putin

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 09.10.2019 14:18
Updated 09.10.2019 14:44
Sabah File Photo

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed Turkey's operation in northeastern Syria and the safe zone in phone call, reports said Wednesday.

Erdoğan told Putin that the planned operation will contribute to peace and stability in Syria and will pave the way for the political process in the country.

Highlighting that Turkey prioritizes the protection of Syrian people's rights and interests, Erdoğan said he appreciates Russia's constructive stance regarding the matter.

