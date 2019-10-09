US doesn’t endorse Turkey’s operation in Syria, Trump says

Syrians expect to return to their homes after Turkey's Operation Peace Spring

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States did not endorse Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

Calling the anti-terrorist operation a "bad idea," Trump said, "Turkey has committed to protecting civilians, protecting religious minorities, including Christians, and ensuring no humanitarian crisis takes place."

He added that Turkey now bears responsibility for all Daesh fighters in the area.

Trump said the U.S. will "continue to monitor the situation closely."

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the Syrian National Army, formerly Free Syrian Army, on Thursday launched their much-awaited operation against Daesh and the People's Protection Units (YPG) terror groups in northern Syria.

The operation will eliminate the terrorist threat to Turkey and ensure Syrian refugees' return to their country thanks to a safe zone in the area, he said.

The Defense Ministry said the Turkish forces are taking great care not to harm civilians and allied troops in the area.

The ministry also said Turkish operation in northeastern Syria is only targeting terrorists and their bases, weapons and tools.