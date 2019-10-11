No Turkish fire hit any US outpost in Syria, Defense Ministry says

No Turkish fire hit any U.S. observation point in Syria, Turkey's Defense Ministry said Friday, responding to a report of an explosion near a U.S. military outpost.

The ministry said the Turkish military has taken all measures to ensure that no U.S. base is damaged while responding to harassment fire originating near a U.S. outpost in Syria.

A U.S. official said an explosion occurred near a U.S. military outpost in northern Syria on Friday, but no personnel were reported hurt.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the source of the explosion near Ayn al-Arab, Syria, was unclear.

The official added that U.S. troops were in the outpost at the time of the explosion, but there had been no further activity since.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley told reporters at the Pentagon on Friday that Turkey had been told of U.S. positions in Syria.

"The Turkish military is fully aware — down to explicit grid coordinate detail — of the locations of U.S. forces," Milley said.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, the third in a series of cross-border anti-terror operations in northern Syria targeting terrorists affiliated with Daesh and the PKK's Syrian offshoot the People's Protection Units (YPG), on October 9 at 4 p.m.

The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions, aims to establish a terror-free safe zone for Syrians return in the area east of the Euphrates River controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by YPG terrorists.

The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union — has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Turkey has long decried the threat from terrorists east of the Euphrates in northern Syria, pledging military action to prevent the formation of a "terrorist corridor" there.

Since 2016, Turkey's Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, making it possible for nearly 400,000 Syrians who fled the violence to return home.