YPG forces Assyrian Christians to fight against Turkey

The PKK Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG) reportedly forced a local Christian community to fight Turkey in northern Syria, said the Iraqi Christian Foundation.

After the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the Syrian National Army (SNA) launched Operation Peace Spring, the YPG and PKK supporters began spreading propaganda, claiming that Turkish forces were targeting the region's Christian community.

However, reports from the region paint a completely different picture. Local and international Assyrian Christians' foundations released statements rejecting these claims. They said the YPG was forcing them to fight against Turkey.

Earlier, the Syriac Military Assembly that previously worked under the YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), announced their departure from the group. They said the YPG forcefully sent them to Ras al-Ayn to fight the Turkish and SNA forces.

The Sweden-based World Syriac Federation also released a Tweet saying the YPG and PKK terrorists try to use the Assyrian community as a human shield against Turkey.