Turkish army liberates Tel Abyad's Suluk village from terrorists

Turkish military liberated a village in northern Syria's Tal Abyad from YPG/PKK terrorists, National Defense Ministry said Sunday.

Suluk village in southeastern Tal Abyad town was cleared of YPG/PKK terrorist organization as part of the Operation Peace Spring in the region, the ministry said.

Turkey-backed Syrian National Army is combing the area to ensure safety.

The ministry also said the number of PKK/PYD-YPG terrorists neutralized in Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria has risen to 480.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry provided the latest figure on Twitter amid Turkey's Operation Peace Spring, which it said continued successfully throughout the night.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, the third in a series of cross-border anti-terror operations in northern Syria targeting terrorists affiliated with Daesh and the PKK's Syrian offshoot the People's Protection Units (YPG), on October 9 at 4 p.m.

The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions, aims to establish a terror-free safe zone for Syrians return in the area east of the Euphrates River controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by YPG terrorists.

The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union — has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Turkey has long decried the threat from terrorists east of the Euphrates in northern Syria, pledging military action to prevent the formation of a "terrorist corridor" there.

Since 2016, Turkey's Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, making it possible for nearly 400,000 Syrians who fled the violence to return home.