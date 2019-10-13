YPG terrorists start fire in Daesh camp, prompting prisoners' escape

The PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists deliberately started a fire in a camp for Daesh prisoners in northern Syria's Ayn Issa, prompting their escape, a witness said Sunday.

The witness, who is a civil staff in Raqqa, Daesh terror group's former de-facto capital in Syria, said the YPG removed them from the camp prior to the fire.

The witness added there were no strikes on the camp.

Raqqa Is Being Slaughtered Silently monitoring group said YPG terrorists used loudspeakers to tell the Daesh prisoners in the Ayn Issa camp that the PKK-linked group was no longer responsible for their imprisonment and they are free to leave the camp.

The YPG has been trying to use captured Daesh terrorists as a bargaining chip, hoping to provoke the West against Turkey by issuing false statements saying Ankara was targeting the camp with strikes.

Turkey has denied multiple times any claims of strikes on the camp.