YPG terrorists continue mortar attacks on Turkish border towns

People's Protection Units (YPG) continued their cross-border attacks on towns in southeastern Turkey on Monday, launching 25 mortars and rockets at the Ceylanpınar district of Şanlıurfa province.

The mortars hit some houses and empty areas, but did not result in causalities.

One of the projectiles caused a fire on the roof of a house, but firefighters were able to extinguish it without harm to anyone.

Municipal authorities continued to warn locals against possible attacks, as the sound of ongoing clashes across the border could be heard in the district.

Clashes between the YPG terrorists and Turkish forces continue across the border in Ras al-Ayn within the scope of Operation Peace Spring, launched on Wednesday.

Last week, at least 16 civilians were killed by YPG attacks on residential areas of Şanlıurfa and Mardin provinces. YPG terrorists have fired dozens of mortars into Turkish border towns since the start of the operation.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, the third in a series of cross-border anti-terror operations in northern Syria targeting terrorists affiliated with Daesh and the PKK's Syrian offshoot the YPG, on Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions, aims to establish a terror-free safe zone for Syrians return in the area east of the Euphrates River controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by YPG terrorists.

The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union — has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Turkey has long decried the threat from terrorists east of the Euphrates in northern Syria, pledging military action to prevent the formation of a "terrorist corridor" there.

Since 2016, Turkey's Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, making it possible for nearly 400,000 Syrians who fled the violence to return home.