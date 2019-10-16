Turkish, British army chiefs discuss Syria amid Operation Peace Spring

Turkish Chief of the General Staff discussed the latest developments in Syria with his British counterpart over the phone on Wednesday amid Turkey's anti-terror Operation Peace Spring.

Gen. Yaşar Güler and Gen. Nick Carter spoke on the security situation in Syria, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said on Twitter.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to clear east of the Euphrates River of the terrorist YPG/PKK.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.