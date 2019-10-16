YPG paid Daesh terrorists to attack Turkey, FM Çavuşoğlu says

The People's Protection Units (YPG) released Daesh terrorists in northern Syria and gave them money to attack Turkey during Operation Peace Spring, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Wednesday.

Çavuşoğlu said that western countries' negative reactions to Turkey's Operation Peace Spring arose from their frustrated efforts to establish a terror group – the People's Protection Units (YPG) – on Turkey's southern border.

"Look at the countries that react the most today (to the operation). Especially France, their goal is to establish a terrorist organization here. To this end, those in the field and the neighboring regions have done very serious work. The reason they attacked us so much, therefore, is the frustration they experienced when we broke this game," he said.

Çavuşoğlu is due to meet with U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien in Ankara on Wednesday about Turkey's ongoing anti-terror operation in northeastern Syria.

O'Brien will be visiting Ankara as part of a delegation led by Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who were expected to hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan about the operation on Thursday.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, the third in a series of cross-border anti-terror operations in northern Syria targeting terrorists affiliated with Daesh and the PKK's Syrian offshoot the People's Protection Units (YPG), on Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions, aims to establish a terror-free safe zone for Syrians return in the area east of the Euphrates River controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by YPG terrorists.

The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union — has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.