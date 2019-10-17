Orthodox Jewish community in US supports Turkey's operation

The Orthodox Jewish community in the U.S. expressed their support for Turkey's ongoing Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

Saul Ben Kish, a Twitter user with the bio info "Anti-Zionist Spokesperson Saul Ben Kish Official Twitter Page. Researcher Scholar, Activist," shared the footage of their demonstration.

In the footage, Orthodox Jews can be seen waving Turkish flags and protesting Israel in front of U.N. headquarters in New York.

"We support Turkey as Torah Jews. Despite the whole world, we stand by the Turkish people. We stand with the people and government of Turkey. We are standing by the Turkish people in the operation launched by President Erdoğan in Syria," he wrote.

"Trump, America, Israel, the European Union, we stand by Turkey against NATO and others. Waving the Turkish flag in our hands is an honor. Mr. Erdoğan, stand upright, we are with you. We love Turkey. #TurkishSoldierSalute," he wrote in another Tweet sharing the footage.

Stating that he is a Jewish Turkish citizen, Kish also said that Turkey will be a global power and added, "Being anti-Zionist does not make you anti-Jewish, and opposing Israel's actions does not make you anti-Jewish. Our nationality is Turkish. Our religion is Judaism."

Also, the Turkish Jewish Community yesterday shared a Twitter message to express their support to Turkey's operation.

Last week, the Istanbul Syriac Ancient Foundation expressed its full support for the Turkish military's anti-terror operation in northeastern Syria.

"We fully support the operation launched by our country," the foundation said in a statement published on its Twitter account last week, hailing Turkey's war against terrorists and its efforts to establish peace in Syria.

Syrian Christians have long been critical of the oppressive practices of the PKK's Syrian branch, the People's Protection Units (YPG), in northern Syria.

In August 2018, the Armenian and Assyrian private schools in the town of Malikiyah, also known as Derik in Kurdish, were closed with decrees issued by YPG-linked local education authorities citing that they did not take necessary permissions or abide by the curriculum. Following the decision, Syrian Christians gathered in the center of Qamishli and demonstrated against YPG rule.

Also, in February 2018, the World Council of Arameans (Assyrians) announced that the YPG forcefully kidnapped and recruited Assyrian, Kurdish and Arab children to fight for them and violated the rights of the local population.

"The YPG talks about democracy, human rights and free will, but they do not uphold these ideals and forcefully kidnap children from their families and arm them," said Johnny Messo, a Dutch-Assyrian politician who has been serving as president of the council since 2009.

