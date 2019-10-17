Turkey to pause Syria op for 5 days for YPG withdrawal from safe zone

Turkish and U.S. delegations agreed Thursday that Turkey will pause its counterterrorism operation in northern Syria for five days, during which time the People's Protection Units (YPG) must withdrawal from the proposed safe zone area.

Turkish and U.S. delegations on Thursday evening held a meeting in Ankara co-chaired by President Recep Erdoğan and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence. The closed-door meeting lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes.

"Operation Peace Spring is not stopped but paused," Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a news conference following the meeting. "This is not a cease-fire. Turkey can only stop the operation once all terror elements leave the (Syria) safe zone."

"This deal does not only include the withdrawal of YPG terrorists, but also having their weapons seized and their fortifications and positions dismantled," he said. As part of the agreement, the U.S. has said it will facilitate the orderly withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated terrorist group within 120 hours.

The delegations also agreed that Ayn al-Arab (Kobani) will not be included in the safe zone in northern Syria.

The Turkish delegation included Vice President Fuat Oktay, Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler.



The American delegation, which is expected to depart from Ankara on Thursday night, consisted of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien, U.S. Special Representative in Syria James Jeffrey and U.S. Ambassador to Ankara David Satterfield.

Following the meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted, "Great news out of Turkey," adding that a news conference between Pence and Pompeo would follow shortly. He thanked President Erdoğan, saying: "Millions of lives will be saved!"

Trump had earlier invited Erdoğan to the White House on Nov. 13. The Turkish leader has said he will only decide on visiting Washington after the U.S. delegation talks.

"We see the invitation as still valid," Çavuşoğlu said following the meeting. "I hope our expectations will be met and the necessary steps taken so that we can pay this visit."

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, the third in a series of cross-border anti-terror operations in northern Syria targeting terrorists affiliated with Daesh and the PKK's Syrian offshoot the People's Protection Units (YPG), on Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions, aims to establish a terror-free safe zone for Syrians return in the area east of the Euphrates River controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by YPG terrorists.

The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union — has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.