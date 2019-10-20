41 Daesh terrorists handed over to Turkey, interior minister says

Forty-one Daesh terrorists were handed over to Turkey on Saturday following their release by the People's Protection Units (YPG), the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organization.



Speaking on Saturday in the capital Ankara, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Turkey has so far received a total of 236 Daesh terrorists.



Minister Soylu went on to say that some of those released by the YPG and PKK terrorist groups were women and children.



"In line with our laws, the children will be referred to related institutions to ensure their protection," he said.



Soylu said Turkey would accept as Turkish citizens those who have strong links to Daesh and will act accordingly.



He went on to say that Turkey killed over 3,000 Daesh terrorists during Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria, and Ankara did its utmost best against the terrorist group.



Transfer of Daesh prisoners caught on camera



The transfer of 195 Daesh prisoners, first freed by the YPG and later recaptured by the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA), to a detention center was caught on camera by TRT World.



Sara Firth, a TRT World reporter, shared the video on Twitter late Friday, said that many of the prisoners were Europeans.



France's Le Parisien newspaper also previously published a story regarding the issue, citing Daesh terrorists reaching out to the paper.



The militants who were being kept in a prison in Ayn Issa, 50 kilometers north of the terrorist group's former de facto capital Raqqa, were set free by YPG and PKK terrorists, according to Le Parisien.



Citing one of the Daesh members that reached out to the paper via social media, Le Parisien said that the YPG told them to "get out, run."



"All of a sudden, the Kurds told us 'Get out, run!' We did not understand anything," one Daesh member told the newspaper. "They opened the doors for us, then they burned the tents where we lived."



The authors of the piece, Le Parisien's Edith Bouvier and Céline Martelet, later question the very possibility that more Daesh terrorists might be set free by YPG militants.



The PKK-affiliated YPG has been trying to use captured Daesh terrorists as a bargaining chip, hoping to provoke the West against Turkey by issuing false statements, saying Ankara was targeting the camp with airstrikes.