YPG terrorists are withdrawing from Syria border town, ministry says

Turkey on Sunday said People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists were withdrawing from the border town of Ras al-Ayn under an agreement brokered with the United States.

"A convoy of approximately 55 vehicles entered Ras al-Ayn and a convoy of 86 vehicles departed in the direction of Tal Tamr," the Turkish defense ministry said in a statement and distributed pictures of the evacuation.

Turkey had agreed to suspend its Operation Peace Spring for five days to allow the terrorist forces to withdraw from a safe zone along the border. Despite the agreement, there has been 22 attacks by the YPG forces in Syria.

Operation Peace Spring was launched on Oct. 9 in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity. The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions, aims to establish a terror-free safe zone for Syrians return in the area east of the Euphrates River controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by YPG terrorists.

The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union — has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.