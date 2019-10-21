7 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey’s east, southeast

Turkish security forces on Monday neutralized at least seven terrorists in the eastern and southeastern parts of the country, the Interior Ministry said.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In southeastern Diyarbakır province, the gendarmerie neutralized two terrorists in the rural Lice area, the ministry said in a statement. One of the terrorist -- identified as Fedai Kocer, codenamed Yusuf Demir -- was on ministry's gray list in wanted terrorists.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Gendarmerie and police neutralized three terrorists in the southeastern Mardin and two other terrorists in eastern Bitlis provinces.

Security operations continue in the region.

Though the statement did not mention any specific terrorist group, Turkish forces have been conducting operations against the PKK terrorist organization in the region for over a long time.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.