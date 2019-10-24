2 senior PKK terrorists on Turkey's wanted list neutralized in northern Iraq

Two of the PKK terrorists neutralized in a joint operation by Turkish intelligence and military in northern Iraq were identified as senior figures on the red category of the wanted list, as Turkish security forces continue to carry out anti-terror operation at home and near its borders.



The terrorists neutralized in the Gara region in northern Iraq were identified as Servet Aydın and Söylemez Yaşar, reports said Thursday.



The Turkish interior ministry categorizes wanted terrorists into different colors –red, blue, green, and gray– depending on their level of threat for the country.



Meanwhile, police in eastern Van province discovered 13 kilograms of explosives, hand grenades and a time bomb buried under the ground.



Counterterror units carried out a raid at an empty land near Mount Erek in Edremit district, a statement by the Van Governor's Office said.



Handout photo released by the Van Governor's Office



"In raids carried out last night, police found 12 hand grenades, four improvised explosive devices, 20 detonators and 13.9 kilograms of TNT," the governor's office said, adding that an investigation has been launched to obtain more details about the find.



The governor's office also noted that security forces detonated the explosives and disposed of equipment belonging to the PKK terrorists.



The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union — has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.