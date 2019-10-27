Turkish Cypriot PM hails anti-terror push in Syria

The Turkish Cypriot prime minister said on Saturday that his country has always stood with Turkey in its legitimate fight against terrorism.

"We Turkish Cypriots have always taken the side of Turkey in its legitimate fight [against terror]," Ersin Tatar said, speaking at a festival held in the southern Turkish province of Hatay, bordering the Eastern Mediterranean. He continued by saying that Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have long supported each other, and this will continue.



Hailing Turkey's counter-terrorism operation in northern Syria – Operation Peace Spring – Tatar said two global powers, Russia and the U.S., are on the same page regarding Turkey's operation, unlike their previous conflicting policies across the world. He said the response by Washington and Moscow is a clear sign of Turkey's greatness. He said the operation would bring peace and stability to the region, and indirectly to Turkish Cyprus, and congratulated the Turkish administration on its move.