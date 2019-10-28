Turkey prepares extradition requisition for terrorist YPG leader Mazloum Kobani

YPG leader Mazloum Kobani seen in photo with terrorist wanted by US

Turkey's Justice Ministry has prepared an extradition requisition for People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorist leader Ferhad Abdi Şahin, also known as Mazloum Kobani.

The requisition includes a request for provisional arrest, the ministry said in a statement Monday.

Upon completion, the documents were handed to the Foreign Ministry to deliver them to the U.S. Şahin is expected to visit Washington in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu compared Şahin to slain Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

"Ferhad Abdi Şahin is as much a terrorist as al-Baghdadi was," Soylu said, following a U.S. military raid in northwestern Syria that targeted al-Baghdadi.

Şahin is the commander-in-chief of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by the YPG, an armed terror group that operates as the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union and has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Interpol currently has a Red Notice warrant out in Şahin's name for playing a crucial leadership role in the PKK-linked YPG.

He is the adopted son of the PKK's imprisoned founder Öcalan, who is now serving a life sentence in a Turkish prison.