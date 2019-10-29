Turkish police detain 3 Daesh terrorists planning attacks on Republic day

Police detained 29 Daesh-linked suspects, including three who were planning to carry out a terrorist attack during Republic Day celebrations in Istanbul, while 26 others were detained in Turkey's northwestern Bursa province, reports said Tuesday.

The detained suspects were reportedly planning to carry out the attack in retaliation to the killing of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria's Idlib.

Upon receiving intelligence, anti-terror squads started monitoring the suspects, who stole a vehicle in Sancaktepe district last week and parked it near Istanbul Governor's Office in Fatih.

Police carried out simultaneous raids on five addresses in Fatih, Ataşehir and Sancaktepe districts and confiscated weapons, digital materials, bullets and organizational documents, reports said.

Meanwhile, police detained 26 suspects in raids carried out in several districts in Bursa, a security source said.

Twelve of the detained suspects were Syrian nationals, who were transferred to the local migration office for deportation. 14 other suspects are still in the police station awaiting procedures, reports said.

The detentions come in the wake of the killing of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northwestern Syria by the U.S. military.

Turkey has deported more than 5,000 Daesh suspects and 3,290 foreign terrorists from 95 different countries in recent years while dismantling terror cells and safe houses providing logistical assistance to the terrorist group in Syria and Iraq or plotting attacks inside the country.

The country's efforts against Daesh made it a primary target for the terrorist group, which carried out numerous gun and bomb attacks targeting security forces and civilians, including the country's deadliest terror attack, which killed 102 people and wounded 400 others in a twin suicide bombing at a rally in capital Ankara, on Oct. 10, 2015.