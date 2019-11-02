   
WAR ON TERROR
CATEGORIES

10 civilians killed in terror attack in Syria's Tal Abyad

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 02.11.2019 16:24
Updated 02.11.2019 16:43
emAA Photo/em
AA Photo

At least 10 civilians were killed, 20 others were injured in a People's Protection Units (YPG) terror attack on a market in Syria's Tal Abyad, reports said Saturday.

A bomb-laden vehicle exploded near the marketplace located in Tal Abyad's city center in the afternoon.

Residents of Şanlıurfa's Akçakale, which is located right across the Syrian city, heard the explosion, reports said.

Emergency teams from Turkey's Akçakale were immediately dispatched to the scene of the incident to treat the civilians, who were transported to Akçakale Hospital to receive treatment.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in War On Terror Turkey is not a hotel for any country’s terrorists and it will send...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS