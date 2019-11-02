10 civilians killed in terror attack in Syria's Tal Abyad

At least 10 civilians were killed, 20 others were injured in a People's Protection Units (YPG) terror attack on a market in Syria's Tal Abyad, reports said Saturday.

A bomb-laden vehicle exploded near the marketplace located in Tal Abyad's city center in the afternoon.

Residents of Şanlıurfa's Akçakale, which is located right across the Syrian city, heard the explosion, reports said.

Emergency teams from Turkey's Akçakale were immediately dispatched to the scene of the incident to treat the civilians, who were transported to Akçakale Hospital to receive treatment.