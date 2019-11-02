137 SNA fighters lose their lives in Syria anti-terror op

A total of 137 soldiers of the Syrian National Army (SNA) have been killed in attacks by the PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists since the beginning of Turkey's ongoing military operation in northern Syria on Oct. 9.

According to the SNA commanders on the field, the number of fallen SNA soldiers has reached 137 and the number of wounded soldiers is 508.

The Turkish military and SNA continue security activities to uphold the peace in the region.

After the operation was paused, SNA soldiers started holding the front lines around northern Tal Abyad and Ras Al-Ayn districts and destroying improvised explosive devices recovered from terrorists.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan honored SNA soldiers during his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) meeting on Oct. 30, saying SNA soldiers were killed with Turkish soldiers while they were trying to save and protect their homes. "This solidarity takes us to victory."

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also told Anadolu Agency on Oct. 23 that "SNA soldiers have always provided a strong contribution" to Turkey's anti-terror operations.

Launched on Oct. 9, Operation Peace Spring aims to eliminate terrorist YPG/PKK elements from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists will pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey's border with Syria within 150 hours, and security forces from Turkey and Russia will mount joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.