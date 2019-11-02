Turkey detains 2 female Daesh terrorists seeking to go back to the Netherlands

Turkey has detained two Dutch female Deash terrorists who fled a refugee camp in Syria to seek refuge in the Netherlands, reports said Saturday.



The women were reportedly detained after contacting the Dutch Embassy in Ankara, with the aim of being repatriated to their homeland.



They fled the al-Hol refugee camp in the People's Protection Units (YPG)-held Syrian town of Hasakah with their three children before Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9.



Turkish authorities detained the terrorists and their children upon the Dutch authorities' request, reports said.



The fate of the Dutch citizens remains unknown as the Netherlands does not want Daesh terrorists back.



According to reports, the citizenship of one of the women was revoked over her membership in the terrorist organization, while the other one is a dual national of Morocco.



The development comes amid a lawsuit recently filed by Dutch lawyers against the Dutch government for refusing to accept 23 female Daesh terrorists and their 56 children.



In their defense, lawyers Andre Seebregts and Tom de Boer urged the government to immediately repatriate the citizens, noting that the area they are located in Syria is relatively calm now due to the agreement reached between Turkey and the U.S. on Oct. 17 and between Turkey and Russia on Oct. 22.



On a different note, the Dutch National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV) warned the government last year that it is safer to repatriate the women and their children.



The NCTV noted that the children may pose a more serious threat to Dutch national security if they are not brought back now and grow up to be radicalized.



The issue of repatriating citizens who fought for Daesh in Syria remains to be a divisive problem in Europe, with many countries refusing to accept the terrorists.