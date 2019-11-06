Turkey captured Daesh leader al-Baghdadi's wife, Erdoğan says

Turkey has captured the wife of slain Daesh terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced Wednesday.

Speaking about a U.S. military raid that led to al-Baghdadi's death last month, Erdoğan said Washington immediately launched a media campaign over the success of the operation.

"We captured his (al-Baghdadi's) wife, but we did not make a fuss. Similarly, we caught his sister and brother-in-law in Syria. We will continue our work in this regard," Erdoğan said.

Earlier this week, officials said Turkish security forces captured al-Baghdadi's older sister, her husband, daughter-in-law and five children. Rasmiya Awad, 65, was captured in a raid Monday on a trailer container she was living in with her family near the northern Syrian town of Azaz in Aleppo province. The area is part of the region administered by Turkey following Operation Euphrates Shield launched against Daesh and PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists in August 2016.

Al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. raid in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib last month. The raid was a major blow to Daesh terror group, which has lost territories it held in Syria and Iraq in a series of military defeats.