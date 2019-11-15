Turkish military defuses YPG car bomb in Syria's Tal Abyad

The Turkish military successfully defused a bomb-laden vehicle in Syria’s Tal Abyad, preventing a terrorist attack by the PKK’s Syrian offshoot, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), the Ministry of Defense said Thursday.
The ministry noted that the terrorists were planning to carry out a car bomb attack targeting civilians in northern Syria’s Hamam Turkuman.
“The vehicle was towed to a vacant area and detonated in a controlled manner to prevent damage to urban areas,” the ministry said.
Meanwhile, the Syrian National Army (SNA) Major Hussein Hammadi, who is the commander of the army’s eastern faction, said that the YPG terrorists used stolen vehicles of civilians to carry out suicide attacks in liberated areas.
The YPG terrorists allegedly installed bombs on the vehicles of civilians detained in areas under their control, and detonated them when these civilians reached liberated areas, Hammadi told Al Khabur.
Our commandos spotted and prevented another car bomb attack by PKK/YPG terrorists in the last second in the south of Tel Abyad, aiming to be detonated in Hamam Turkuman. The vehicle was towed to a vacant area and detonated in a controlled manner to prevent damage to urban areas. pic.twitter.com/kMBcsRMgVx— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) November 14, 2019