Makeup classes organized for child victims of terror

Makeup classes began yesterday for children living in the southeastern provinces of Turkey bordering Syria that saw the interruption of school due to attacks by the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) after Operation Peace Spring started. These makeup classes will help schoolchildren catch up with their peers studying in other parts of the country.



In Mardin and Şırnak provinces, 44,417 children began makeup classes. In Mardin's Nusaybin district, 27,541 students from 108 schools returned to classes. In Artuklu district, the number was 1,203 from 21 schools while in Kızıltepe it was 2,756 from 27 schools. In Şırnak's Cizre, Silopi and İdil districts, 12,917 students returned to 55 different schools.



"We were not able to study due to the break. Now, we are making up for it," said a student in Silopi, Merve Kalenderoğlu.



The schools were interrupted in the aforementioned regions during most of October, in some places for more than two weeks.



"Thank God education has resumed. Because we were lacking behind in classes. Thanks to this compensation week, we will be able to move on," another student named Sedef Karadeniz from Kızıltepe said.



Thanking the authorities for coming up with such an idea, Civan Koşar expressed that he was felt left behind due to the break compared to his peers.



Hüseyin Çam, the district governor of Kırızltepe, also paid a visit to the schools, stating that he is happy to see that the students will be able to make up for the missing weeks.



"We want to eliminate what our children missed out on. We hope that through our state's determination, such events will never occur again. As state institutions, we will do our best to enable our children's social adaptation and fulfill the demands and desires in education," he underlined.



Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, the third in a series of cross-border anti-terror operations in northern Syria targeting terrorists affiliated with Daesh and the PKK's Syrian offshoot the YPG, on Oct. 9.



YPG terrorists have fired hundreds of mortars into Turkish border towns in Şanlıurfa and Mardin provinces since the start of the operation. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had said earlier that more than 700 mortar rounds had been launched into the country by the YPG, killing 18 civilians and wounding nearly 200 others.