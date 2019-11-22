Turkey issues red notice for UAE-linked Mohammed Dahlan over his role in coup, FETÖ

Turkey issued a red notice for Mohammed Dahlan over his role in the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and the July 15 coup attempt, with a TL 4 million bounty on his head.



With the notice, Dahlan is now on the country's wanted list and among its most sought criminals. The list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red flagging the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray, depending on the level of threat they pose to Turkey's national security.



Earlier today, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said that Turkey's fight against the FETÖ will include some foreign nationals who have been involved in the coup attempt, such as Dahlan himself, who is a Palestinian national working for the United Arab Emirates.



Dahlan is accused of transferring funds to FETÖ, the group that orchestrated the coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

Turkish intelligence units revealed that Dahlan also had connections to the UAE spy network in Turkey. They noted that the UAE, in cooperation with Israel, was going to try and destabilize Turkey, Iran and Qatar. They believe that Dahlan, who maintains contact with recently established outlets in Turkey, serves this cause by channeling funds into certain media organizations.

Also, the investigation indicated that Hasan, Shaban's aid in Turkey and another key name of Dahlan's spy network, committed suicide in the Silivri prison in April following his arrest in Istanbul.

The former security chief for the Palestinian Authority (PA) who is also known as the "hitman" of the Middle East, Dahlan was the main mediator between the UAE government and an assassination squad in Yemen.

He was expelled from Fatah in 2011 over claims that he poisoned Yasser Arafat. A year later, a 9-month investigation revealed that traces of radioactive polonium poison were found on the deceased Palestinian leader's belongings.

He owns media outlets in the UAE, Egypt and Jordan.

He is also accused of being behind the 2013 coup d'etat in Egypt, which toppled the country's first democratically elected President Mohammed Morsi. He openly supports the Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who replaced Morsi, while media outlets under his command discredit Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood.



As part of Turkey's fight against terrorism, the Interior Ministry recently increased the number of rewards paid for tipoffs about senior leaders of terrorist groups to TL 10 million, more than doubling the remuneration. A new regulation regarding those who help uncover terror crimes or evidence or help authorities catch perpetrators allows the ministry to raise the bounty to TL 10 million in cases of major arrests. Currently, information leading to the capture of leaders or senior members of terrorist groups is awarded TL 4 million.



FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.



FETÖ was also behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the legitimate state apparatus, through infiltration into Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.