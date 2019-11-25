   
Turkish security forces arrest 25 PKK/KCK suspects

Published 25.11.2019
AA File Photo

Turkish security forces arrested 25 suspects over links to the terrorist PKK/KCK in simultaneous operations in several provinces, security sources said Sunday.

The operation was launched on Nov. 14 in eight provinces. Fifty-four people were detained, while 29 were later released under judicial supervision.

According to the sources, the arrested suspects include pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) Gaziantep Provincial Chairman Müslüm Kılıç and people involved in the so-called "city council," "youth movement" and "politics" of the Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK), which serves as an umbrella body of the PKK terrorist group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

